|
|
Dorothy M. Hoxter, 80, of West Chester, passed away on December 19, 2019 at the Pocopson Home. Born in Olean, NY, she was the daughter of the late George Washington Fisher and Dorothy Blanch (Webb) Fisher. Dorothy was the former wife of the late Robert Hoxter, Sr. Dorothy was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. She loved her cat and liked to listen to country music, especially Willie Nelson. Surviving are 3 children: Robert Hoxter, Jon Hoxter and Melanie Quinn; 3 grandchildren: Jessi, Justin and Dennis Hoxter; and 1 great-grandchild. Services and refreshments will be served at 2 PM on January 4, 2019 at the Wagontown Fire Company Banquet Hall, 412 W. Kings Highway, Coatesville, PA 19320. Contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate . To send online condolences, please visit CremationPA.com. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania 717-392-3900
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 27, 2019