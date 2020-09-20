1/1
Dorothy Hrynkow
Dorothy K. Hrynkow, 78, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Southeast Veterans Home. She was the widow of Thomas Hrynkow, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Born in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of the late Napolean and Dorothy. She graduated from DuBuque Senior High School and was employed as a bank manager with Bank of America. Dorothy was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was an avid runner, completing many local races and 13 Marine Corps Marathons. In her spare time, Dorothy loved knitting, gardening and was a member of the Auxiliary of Downingtown VFW. She is survived by her four sons, David (Dawn), Ted (Tammy), Topher (Carol) and Danny (Donna); eight grandchildren, Katie, Jessica, Jordan, Madison, Andrew, Will, Ashley and Kennedy; and five great grandchildren, Colin, Colton, Greyson, Cameron and Ashton. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 21, 2020, at James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the Parkinson Foundation.

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
