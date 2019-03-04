Daily Local News Obituaries
Dorothy E. MacIntire (nee Charipar), 96, of Downingtown, PA, formerly of Coatesville, PA, passed away on February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Andrew MacIntire; loving mother of Lynda, Nancy, Dennis, Gail, Roxann and Barbara; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080, followed by her Memorial Service 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Neighborhood Hospice, 795 E. Marshall St., Suite 204, West Chester, PA 19380 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 5, 2019
