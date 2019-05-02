|
1926-2019 Dorothy S. Maher, 92, of West Brandywine, passed away on May 1, 2019 at Freedom Village. She was the daughter of the late George M. and Mary Massey Smith and shared 66 years of marriage with the late George T. Maher, Sr. Dorothy owned and operated a hair salon out of her home. She is survived by her son George T. “Tom” Maher, Jr. (Tina); three grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Services are private. Contributions in her honor can be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pk., West Chester, PA 19380. Arrangements by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. Online condolences at www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 3, 2019