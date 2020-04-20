Daily Local News Obituaries
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mason
Dorothy Mason


1930 - 2020
Dorothy Mason Obituary
Dorothy Mason, 90 of West Chester went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband Albert J. Mason in 2017. Born on March 12, 1930 she was the daughter of the late John Harvey Pinkston and Sophie Partridge Pinkston. Dorothy worked for Johnson Matthey as a line worker for many years along with being a member of Bible Baptist Church of West Chester. She is survived by son James (Arletta) Mason, daughter Barbara (Leonard) Waterman, daughter Elizabeth (Rey) Carpio, daughter Janet Mason, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A private family burial service will take place at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 22, 2020
