Dorothy S. McAfoos, 95, of Downingtown, formerly of Haddon Township, NJ, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. Dotty was the wife of the late Rev. Louis G. McAfoos, Jr., M.D. and is survived by her children, Louis G., III (Tricia) and Diane M. Hydrean (Paul); 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Her service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 23rd at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1105 E. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, PA 19341. Interment in Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s name can be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at the above address. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 18, 2019
