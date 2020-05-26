Dorothy Neuhauser Swisher, 97, (Nana Dot), of Downingtown, passed away on May 24, 2020, in the Chester County Hospital. A twenty year resident of Simpson Meadows in East Caln, she was the beloved wife of Francis Swisher who preceded her in death on December 1, 2011. Born on April 1, 1923 to the late Earl V. Neuhauser and Frances E. (Gallo) Neuhauser. She was a World War II bride of her teenage sweetheart whom they shared 69 years of marriage. Dorothy and her husband started F.H. Swisher Plumbing and Heating in Downingtown in 1962. She attended Gap School and was a graduate of Salisbury High School, class of 1940 in White Horse, Pennsylvania. In her early years she was employed as a waitress at McMinn’s Ice Cream Company, the Paradise Seed Company and the Cort Cosmetic Company. She and her late husband were long time members of the Downingtown United Methodist Church, where they served on numerous committees. She was a member of the Pricilla Circle, The Eastern Star Chapter 352 of West Chester, Pennsylvania, The Gap Town Clock Tower Association, Salisbury Alumni Association, Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW, member of the Eagles Auxiliary of Oxford, Pennsylvania, Past President of the former Opti Mrs. Club of Downingtown. She enjoyed playing cards, reading and trips to the casino. Her and her husband enjoyed cooking and entertaining for their family and friends at their summer home in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Her family was her pride and joy. Her grandchildren affectionately called her “Nana Dot” and her 18 great grandchildren knew her as “Dot Dot.” She is survived by her two sons, Joel F. Swisher of Downingtown, wife Donna, Jeffrey F. Swisher of Coatesville, wife Cynthia; brother, Robert E. Neuhauser of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Tammy Kuhn and her husband, Tom, April Tyree and her husband, Steve, Tim Swisher and his wife Stephanie, Andrew Swisher and his wife, Christina, Erik Swisher and Holly Hupp; great grandchildren, Ryan Kuhn and wife, Bethany, Justin Kuhn, Brooke and Shane Tyree, Jace and Jaxon Swisher, Kayla and Jack Swisher, Ryen Hupp and Brayden Swisher; two step-grandchildren, Matthew Duca and Jennifer Musselman and her husband, Brian; five step-great grandchildren, Logan and Dalton Musselman, Michael, Noah and Preston Duca; one niece, Diedre LaMont, her husband Tim; and one nephew, Gregory Neuhauser and wife, Lisa. Viewing and funeral services will be held privately. A Celebration of Dot’s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dot’s memory to Downingtown United Methodist Church, 751 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335. To leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from May 26 to May 27, 2020.