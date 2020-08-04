1/1
Dorothy T. Ammon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy T. Ammon, 88, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of Richard B. Ammon who passed away in 2019. Dorothy worked for the Coatesville School District as a Cafeteria Manager and served them for 29 years. Dorothy is survived by sons William Ammon, Donald Ammon, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral service will be held on Saturday August 8 th, 2020 at 11:00 am with a time of visitation from 10:00 am till the service at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Forks of the Brandywine Cemetery. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville. 610-384-7191

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-7191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved