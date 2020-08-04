Dorothy T. Ammon, 88, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of Richard B. Ammon who passed away in 2019. Dorothy worked for the Coatesville School District as a Cafeteria Manager and served them for 29 years. Dorothy is survived by sons William Ammon, Donald Ammon, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral service will be held on Saturday August 8 th, 2020 at 11:00 am with a time of visitation from 10:00 am till the service at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Forks of the Brandywine Cemetery. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville. 610-384-7191



