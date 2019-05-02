|
Dorothy A. Troop, age 86 of Cochranville, PA, passed away at St. Martha Villa of Downingtown on Thursday May 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harry L. Troop who passed away on October 13, 2006. Born in Lancaster, daughter of the late John & Violet Sweeney Wiebush. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Oxford. She was a member of the Cochranville Golden Agers where she was part of their singing group. She loved to swim at the farm and at Ware Presbyterian. She enjoyed playing piano, knitting, playing golf, walking, music, keeping a personal journal and making homemade cards. Surviving are 4 children: Jeanette wife of Jeff Swartzentruber of Paradise, David husband of Becky Thompson Troop of Cochranville, Diane wife of Tom Belisari of Exton, Joyce Ray Troop of Georgia, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 siblings: Patricia Murray, June McLaughlin and Susanna Mooney. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Steve Wiebush, her twin Kathryn Huffman, Janet Nehr and Helene Aurand. A memorial service will take place from Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA, on Thursday, May 9th at 3 p.m. with a meal following the service. There will be a time to greet the family from 2 p.m. until time of service. Father Francis Mulranen will be officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lancaster Academy for the Performing Arts, 1390 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 3, 2019