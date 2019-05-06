|
|
Dorothy L. Garman Tykwinski, 73 of Kennett Square, PA passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Chester County Hospital. She was the wife of the late Edward D. Tykwinski, Jr. Born January 29, 1946 in Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late William L. Garman and the late Emily V. Gillespie Garman. Dorothy graduated from Chester High School. She enjoyed traveling with her family, doing puzzles, playing cards with her friends, studying genealogy, and taking care of her family. Dorothy is survived by her children, Edward D. Tykwinski III and wife Paulette, Paul D. Tykwinski, Eric J. Tykwinski, and grandsons, Paul D. Tykwinski Jr. and Max Tykwinski. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Garman and Joseph Raikowski. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181. Her Graveside Service will follow at 12 Noon at St. Malachy Cemetery, 76 St. Malachy Rd., Cochranville, PA 19330. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 7, 2019