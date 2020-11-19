Dorothy Yohn Stocker, 98, of Downingtown passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Chester County Hospital. She was the widow of Philip Stocker Jr. with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Dot was born in West Chester to parents, Harry and Annie (Smith) Yohn. She graduated from West Chester University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in special education. Her first teaching position was in a one room schoolhouse in Sconnelltown. She taught in the Chester County Intermediate Unit for the final 20 years of her teaching career. Dot was a long time member of Downingtown United Methodist Church, Downingtown United Methodist Women and the Beta Sigma Phi service sorority. She was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for 17 years. Dot was an angel collector and was proud of her beautiful collection of angel figurines. She was an excellent cook who loved hosting family dinners. In retirement, she and Phil enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. Dot was a huge Philadelphia Phillies fan. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends and her calm, patient demeanor. She is survived by her children, Dr. David Stocker and wife Kathy of Phoenixville and Susan Stocker of West Chester; grandson Craig Stocker and wife Kristen of Houston, Texas and great grandchildren, Ella Stocker and Avery Stocker of Houston, Texas; two special nieces, Karen (Kay) Williams and Wendy Rogers and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband, Phil and dear brother, Harry Yohn Jr. A celebration of her life will be held privately at Downingtown United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Green Mount Cemetery, West Chester. Memorial donations may be made to Downingtown United Methodist Church, 751 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335 or Simpson Meadows Caring Friends Fund, 101 Plaza Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
.