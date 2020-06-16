Douglas Corwin Fairchild, 78 of New Holland, PA died Sunday June 14, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata, PA He was the husband of the late Barbara Fulmer Fairchild. Born January 29, 1942 in UpperDarby, PA he was the son of the late Weldon Fairchild and the late Louise Sinift Fairchild. He was raised in Malvern, PA and resided in Broomall for two years after his marriage to Barbara. They moved to West Chester in 1966 just prior to the birth of their son, Douglas Jr: followed by the birth of their daughter Deborah Lynne. Douglas had worked as a Purchasing Agent for several companies. In his retirement, he spent several years learning about, and at times teaching computer skills to other retirees. He was a member of Malvern Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Douglas C. Fairchild, Jr. of Aston, PA and his wife Marybeth; daughter, Deborah L. Stauffer of Stevens, PA and her husband Ernest. Additionally, he is survived by his grandchildren, Nadia, Nicholas, and Josiah Stauffer. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.