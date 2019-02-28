Daily Local News Obituaries
Douglas Kenneth Darrow, 60, of Exton, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rosanne Salvo Darrow, with whom he shared 14 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by his daughter Laura Darrow and his sister Debbie Darrow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 11 AM from the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown where friends may visit from 9:15 to 10:45. Interment Northwood Cemetery Downingtown. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 1, 2019
