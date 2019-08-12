Daily Local News Obituaries
Douglas Goslin Obituary
Douglas W. Goslin, 68, of West Chester, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Penn Hospice at Chester County. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late: Donald, Sr. and Marilyn Urban Goslin. Doug was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, enjoyed music and technology. He liked working at the Edge in West Chester and spending time with his large family and many friends. Doug is survived by his daughters: Lydia, and Johanna and her husband Danny Lingenfelter; former spouse, Janne Ferguson; siblings: Dolores Austin, Donald, Jr., Barry, Melanie Toth, Karen Vitsorek, Blair and Kenneth and their families. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Donilyn Accor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, 229 S. High St., West Chester, PA 19382 where guests may arrive after 10:30. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or www.pennmedicine.org. Condolences may be offered at: www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 13, 2019
