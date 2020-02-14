|
Douglas R. Prange, age 85 of Oxford, formerly of Avondale, passed away at the Jennersville Hospital on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was the husband of Doris A. Kauffman Prange with whom he would have celebrated 61 years of marriage in June. He was born in Philadelphia son of the late Robert O. & Mary Johnson Prange. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Wilmington, DE. In the past he was a member of Jennersville Church of the Brethren and Grace Baptist Church. Douglas achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Avon Grove High School class of 1952. He was a veteran serving in the Army. In the past he had worked for Penn Dairies and Leroy Lapp Painting. He retired from the maintenance department of the Red Clay School District. Doug enjoyed mowing his grass, fixing things as a Jack of all trades, attending grandchildren’s sporting events, playing games, family vacations, going on church missions trips and working with his church youth group. Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: Brenda Farkas of Bellows Falls, VT, Steven Prange of Aston, PA, Charles “Chuck” Prange of Crisfield, MD, James Prange of Spout Spring, VA, David Prange of Lancaster, Patricia “Trish” Dowd of Oxford, 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Richard & Donald Prange. Funeral service will take place from the Faith Baptist Church, 4210 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE, on Saturday, February 22nd at 11 a.m., with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Tony Holloman will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Glen Run Cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m. There will also be a viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Word of Life at www.nkholloman.wordoflife.cz, with code 090S6S under “Make Contribution”. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 15, 2020