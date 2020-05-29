E. Louise (Divine) Buckwalter, 95, wife of the late Kendrick Buckwalter, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. She was currently residing in West Chester after having lived for many years in Paoli. Louise was born in Nanticoke, PA to Helen and William Divine. After graduating high school, she moved to Harrisburg, PA where she met her husband with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Louise was an active member for many years at the Paoli United Methodist Church. She pursued a variety of interests there including service in the altar guild, working with the food pantry, and serving as secretary for the finance committee. She found the monthly meetings with the Joy Circle to be particularly rewarding. She enjoyed gardening, travelling with her husband around the world, and attending Penn State football games. She especially loved to spend time with family and friends. Louise is survived by her son, Kendrick (Carol) Buckwalter, Jr. of Phoenixville, daughter Lovinia (Joseph) Vrecenak of Downingtown, grandson Brian (Becky) Buckwalter of Buford, GA, granddaughter Kelly (Kurt) Kunsch of Spring City, and six great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a future date; graveside services will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to the Paoli United Methodist Church or the Paoli Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 29 to May 30, 2020.