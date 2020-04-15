|
|
E. Paul Rock, D.O., 83 of West Chester, PA passed away Monday April 13, 2020 at his residence at Maris Grove in Glen Mills. He was the husband of Sarah Toole Rock. Born June 6, 1936 in Scranton, PA he was the son of the late Edward and Eleanor (Gilboy) Rock. Paul served 2 years in the Navy Reserve as a Medical Corpsman before entering medical school. He received his Biology Degree from Scranton University in 1958 and Medical Degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1967. Upon Graduation from PCOM, he started a Family Medicine Practice in West Chester, where he worked for 46 years before retiring. He also served as a deputy coroner in Chester County for many years. He was a member of the Hospital staff at The Chester County Hospital and Paoli Memorial Hospital. Paul was also a life member of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association. He enjoyed multiple sports including golf, tennis, skiing and boating with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by five children Maryann Rock- Zabilowicz (John), Paul (Teresa), Kathleen Rock- Ferraro, Michael (Sharon), and John. He was preceded in death by his son James. He was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his sister Anne Ayoub (William). Services and Interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chester County Hospital Auxiliary, 701 E. Marshall St. West Chester, PA 19380 https://www.chestercountyhospital.org/giving/get-involved/volunteer/womens-auxiliary#PledgeForm Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 16, 2020