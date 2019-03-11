|
|
Earl S. Abernathy, Jr. 85, of Oxford, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Twin Pines Health Care Center, West Grove. He was the husband of Zelda C. Nobblitte Abernathy with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. He attended the Community of Love Lutheran Church, Oxford. Earl was a truck driver for the Oxford Feed and Lumber for over 18 years retiring in 1992. He was previously employed with the Oxford Cabinet Co. from 1950-1974. He was a member of the Ocklokonee Tribe #212 Improved Order of Red Men, Oxford. Earl enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his wife; one step-son, Larry W. Nobblitte of Elizabethtown; one granddaughter, Kimberly A. Carrick of Hockessin, DE; four great-grandchildren, Sean Carrick, Caitlyn Carrick, Kelsey Carrick and Kyle Carrick; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Patrick. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 16, at the Edward L. Collins, Jr., Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends may visit from 1-2 pm. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 12, 2019