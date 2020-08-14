Earl Barton Scott, 84, formerly of the Downingtown / Coatesville Area passed away at Arbour Square Senior Living in West Chester on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joann Moretz Scott with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. The son of the late Jackson Kendig Scott and Esther Ayers Scott, he was born in Pomeroy, PA. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 11 AM at Coatesville Bible Fellowship, 6 N 4th Ave, Coatesville, PA 19320, followed by interment in Upper Octorara Cemetery of Parkesburg. The viewing will be held at the Church from 9:30 until the time of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com