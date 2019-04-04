|
|
Earl Jerome Cohee, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 93. Born September 15, 1925 in Denton, MD to Earl J. Cohee, Sr. and Elsie Leona Cohee, Earl lived most of his adult life in Exton, PA at “Shady Oaks” on South Whitford Road. Beloved husband of the late Sarah Catherine (nee Trego) and dear brother of Louise Milrod. Cherished father of Hollie (Cohee) & Ronald Citerone, Glee (Cohee) & Robert Vernot, and E. Jerome (Jerry) Cohee III. Adoring grandfather of Rose Maria Garcia and her husband Zachariah, Veronica Rose Smith and her husband Patrick, Hollie Rose Citerone, Launcelot Vernot, and Nykita Vernot. Earl served in the United States Marine Corps and participated in the major battles of the Pacific Theater in World War II, including Iwo Jima and Okinawa, as well as the Allied occupation of Japan. Throughout his life, he enjoyed boating, gardening, working on cars, raising chickens and other fowl, assembling puzzles, and spending time with his grandchildren. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to an organization that supports veterans.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 5, 2019