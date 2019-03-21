Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Edgar Buerger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
89 Line Road
Malvern, PA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
89 Line Road
Malvern, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Buerger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Buerger


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edgar Buerger Obituary
Edgar J. Buerger, 97, passed away March 19, 2019 at Jenner’s Pond Nursing Home, Jennersville, PA, with Dottie, his wife of 23 years, at his side. Ed was born June 15, 1921 in Guthrie, OK. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in WWII and afterwards earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for General Electric for 40 years as an engineer and manager. Ed is survived by his children, step-children, great-grandchildren, a sister, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Ruth Thomas Buerger, a brother, and a sister. The funeral is March 23rd at 11 a.m. at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, Malvern, PA. Calling hours are March 22nd from 7-9 p.m. at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, Malvern, and one hour prior to the funeral March 23rd. Interment will be in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazier. Full obituary: www.maugergivnish.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now