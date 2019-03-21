|
|
Edgar J. Buerger, 97, passed away March 19, 2019 at Jenner’s Pond Nursing Home, Jennersville, PA, with Dottie, his wife of 23 years, at his side. Ed was born June 15, 1921 in Guthrie, OK. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in WWII and afterwards earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for General Electric for 40 years as an engineer and manager. Ed is survived by his children, step-children, great-grandchildren, a sister, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Ruth Thomas Buerger, a brother, and a sister. The funeral is March 23rd at 11 a.m. at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, Malvern, PA. Calling hours are March 22nd from 7-9 p.m. at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, Malvern, and one hour prior to the funeral March 23rd. Interment will be in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazier. Full obituary: www.maugergivnish.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 22, 2019