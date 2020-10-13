Edith A. Miller, 82, of Lincoln University, PA passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD. She was the wife of the late Alvin G. Miller. Born in West Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Ashby and Pearl Fryberger Young. Edith was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, Russelville. She was a board member for the Oxford Golden Bears and instrumental on starting the football team. Every year Edith would crochet and donate 300 hats to Divine Sent Food Cupboard and to church to be sent to other countries. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling with friends and especially loved crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Geroldine Vanderhoef of Annville, Alvin G. Miller, Jr. (Vera) of Lincoln University and Robert A. Miller (Sue) of Nottingham; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Helen Ann Hess and two brothers, Charles A. Young and Haywood E. Young. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Divine Sent Food Cupboard, 198 Barnsley Rd., Oxford, PA 19363. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
