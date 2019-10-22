Daily Local News Obituaries
Edith Ann Filoromo

Edith Ann Filoromo Obituary
Edith Ann Filoromo, 81, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Chester County, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Sandra McKeag (Dale), son Samuel Filoromo (Shari), 3 grandchildren; Danielle Johnson, Valerie Brewer, Christopher Filoromo (fiancé Broocks Myers), 4 great grandchildren; Jaiyla and Jayden Johnson, and Kayden and Kamren Brewer. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Filoromo, her daughter Francine Marie Filoromo, and brother, John Celii, Jr. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, October 30, at St Joseph’s Church, 338 Manor Ave., Downingtown, PA, where family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:45am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown, PA. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 23, 2019
