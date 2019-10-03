|
|
Edith Bush Jarrett, 91 of West Chester, PA died Friday September 20, 2019 at Pocopson Home. She was the wife of the late Lane S. Jarrett. Born May 18, 1928 in Norristown, PA she was the daughter of the late John K. Johnson and the late Edith Bush Johnson. Edith was an active member at Grove United Methodist Church. She and her husband volunteered cooking dinners for the Salvation Army once a month. Edith loved gardening inside and out. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Jacobson, Lori C. Plunkett, grandchildren, Heather, Holly, Ryan, David, Jonathan, Christopher, great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Bryce and Quinn. Services and Interment will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Grove United Methodist Church 490 Boot Road West Chester, PA 19380. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 4, 2019