Edith W. Reed, 98, of Elverson passed away at home on Friday, March 29, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Reed with whom she shared 69 years of marriage.
Born in Coatesville she was the daughter of the late William and Minnie (Hillard) Wallace.
Edith was a 1938 graduate of Scott High School and went on to obtain her nursing license in 1942 from The Coatesville Nursing School. During her nursing career, Edith served as a nurse at Dr. Goebert's office, as a State Nurse, and for 10 years at V.N.A until her retirement. Edith was also involved with Meals on Wheels, serving local residents meals for over 26 years.
Edith is survived by her daughter; Lois Emery of Elverson and two grandchildren; Barbara Weiss, wife of James of Pottstown and Thomas V. Emery.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St, Parkesburg, PA, 19365. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation period taking place from 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Interment will directly follow at Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery in Gap, PA.
Published in Daily Local News on Apr. 1, 2019