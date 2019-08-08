Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund Ford


1968 - 2019
Edmund Ford Obituary
On Saturday August 3, 2019, a remarkable life story came to an end. Edmund Fitzmaurice Ford (Ed), of Malvern, PA, a Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother and most importantly Friend to many passed away suddenly at the age of 50. Ed was born in Darby, Pennsylvania, to Constance (née Fitzmaurice) and the late Robert J. Ford on September 5, 1968. He proudly graduated from St. Pius X School, Cardinal O’Hara High School, and Cabrini University. He married the love of his life, Crista Del Vescovo, on November 2, 1996, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and was blessed with three amazing children: Jack, Sam and Emily, whom he adored. Ed had a successful career, starting at The Vanguard Group before establishing his own company, S3 Comply. He was a founding member of St. Elizabeth parish, where he shared his time, talent and treasure among its many organizations. A quiet leader who shared his strong faith and character with everyone in his presence, he never missed an opportunity to display his zest for life on any sideline or boardroom, including Marsh Creek Eagles, Villa Maria Academy Lower School, Malvern Prep, CYO, and GEYA. In addition to his loving wife, three children and mother, he is survived by his siblings, Connie (Rick) Orlando, Kathy (Paul) Rutledge, RJ Ford, Susie (Larry) Gatta, and Tricia (Greg) Eads; his many nieces and nephews; as well as Crista’s extended Del Vescovo family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 6:00-9:00 PM Monday, August 12 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000 and 8:30 - 9:45 AM Tuesday, August 13 at St. Elizabeth Church, 100 Fellowship Rd, Chester Springs, PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Ed’s favorite ladies, the IHM Sisters of Camilla Hall, 1145 West King Rd, Malvern, PA 19355. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 9, 2019
