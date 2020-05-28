Edna B. (Huot) Schliesman, 93, of Phoenixville, died May 25, 2020. Born February 18, 1927 in NYC, to Harvey R. and G. Beatrice (Potvin) Huot. She worked in personnel at Container Corporation of America, and Bell Atlantic, and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. A physically tiny ball of positive energy and curiosity, she was kind, caring, funny and intrepid in a lifelong pursuit of learning. A fantastic mom, an inspiring example. Already missed, we’re lucky to have had her as long as we did. Survived by 3 children: Jon (Patricia); Steven (Cathy); Ellen Schliesman. 2 Grandchildren, Kyle and Bryan Schliesman. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home. Condolences may be given at www.GatchaFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 28 to May 29, 2020.