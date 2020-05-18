Edna Frances Sherrill Farmer
Edna Frances Sherrill Farmer, 96, died at the Christiana Medical center on Friday, May 15, 2020 after a stroke earlier in the week. Edna, daughter of George Sherrill and Nora Sherrill, was born in Leaksville, NC. She lived in Virginia until 1955 before moving to Pennsylvania. Since April 2005, she made Luther House, West Grove, PA, her home. Edna was active in the New London United Methodist Church as the Sunshine Class teacher for twenty years and sang in the church choir. Also, she was a member of the New London Community Choir. She especially enjoyed friends and neighbors dropping by to see her. Edna was predeceased by her parents; her husband of fifty-four years, Bernard; and her son, Jack. She leaves three children, Betty (and Judson) Gears, Penn Valley, CA; James (and Sandy) Farmer, West Grove, and Judy (and Dennis) Blankenbeckler, Philadelphia; one sister, Faye Campbell, Wytheville, VA; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her ZOOM memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts in her memory to The New London United Methodist Church, 1010 State Rd., New London, PA 19360. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

