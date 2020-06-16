Edna Frances Warner
Edna Frances Warner, 100, of Highland Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14th, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of Dr. Norman Max Warner, who passed away in 2010 after they had shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, Edna was the daughter of the late Mary (nee Jaquette) and Arthur Ward. Edna graduated with a degree in Nursing and met her late husband at Hahnemann University Hospital. She was a member of the former Coatesville Presbyterian Church (now Bible Fellowship of Coatesville). She was a 48 year resident at her home in Highland Township. Edna was known to many as “Teddy” and in fact was known as “Aunt Teddy” to her nieces and nephews. She loved to knit and had a love of flowers and gardens. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Nita (Warner) Morris, wife of Randall, of Reeders, Pa., as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen, who died in 1940. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willow Tree Hospice in Kennett Square, PA. Donations are to be made to Willow Tree’s parent company, Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home, of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
