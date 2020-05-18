Edna Mae Reber, 73, of West Chester, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Penn Hospice Inpatient Unit. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Leroy Reber, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Pearl Conner Jones. Mrs. Reber worked in the cafeteria for many schools in the Downingtown Area School District before retiring as a manager after 40 years of service. She loved tending to her flower garden but most of all she loved devoting her time to her family. She is survived by her children, Dawn L. McClure (Gregory) and Michael A. Reber (Elizabeth); and by four grandchildren, Danielle L. Rogers (Cody), Rebecca A. McClure, Timothy J. Reber and Madelyn K. Reber. She is also survived by her siblings, Harry Jones (June), Frank Jones, Betty Walker, Mary Anderson, Bonnie Groff (James) and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother David Jones and by her sister, Ruth Whistler. Due to the health pandemic, services will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Penn Medicine Hospice- Chester County, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, Pa 19104 or online at pennmedicine.org/cchospice-give
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 18 to May 19, 2020.