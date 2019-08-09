Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bitner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Bitner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Bitner Obituary
Edward Curtin Bitner: 3/28/23 to 8/6/19. A graduate of West Chester State, Ed taught PhysEd and Recreation there from 1972 - 1989. He went on to work as the Captain of the West Chester unit of the American Red Cross for 10 years. He is survived by the family he loved and cherished; his wife Audna; daughters Kerren, Barbara and Pamella; his son, Craig; Grandchildren Sean, Neil, Sandya, Aiza; and many whose lives he impacted. Services will be held at the Church of the Loving Shepherd, West Chester, on Monday, August 12th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.