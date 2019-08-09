|
|
Edward Curtin Bitner: 3/28/23 to 8/6/19. A graduate of West Chester State, Ed taught PhysEd and Recreation there from 1972 - 1989. He went on to work as the Captain of the West Chester unit of the American Red Cross for 10 years. He is survived by the family he loved and cherished; his wife Audna; daughters Kerren, Barbara and Pamella; his son, Craig; Grandchildren Sean, Neil, Sandya, Aiza; and many whose lives he impacted. Services will be held at the Church of the Loving Shepherd, West Chester, on Monday, August 12th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 11, 2019