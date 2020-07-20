Edward Engle, 88, of Modena died Saturday, July 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Vonetta Long Engle and children: Clair Zimmerman, Cathy Lorah, Edward Engle, Karen Lex, Thomas, Carl, and Carol Engle, and Sally Judge; step-children: Tammie Grant, Joseph Mariani, Jr., Jodi Rae Simmons, and Craig Mariani; brothers, John, Ronald, and Robert Engle; Grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons, James and Allen Engle; parents Harry and Lillian Shoup Engle, sister, Martha Moser and brothers, Harry and Gerald Engle. Ed’s funeral service will be private. Memorials may be made to Olivet United Methodist Church 310 East Chestnut Street, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318 www.wentzfuneralhome.com