Edward G. “Ted” Torrance Jr., 88 of West Chester, PA died Monday October 12, 2020 at the Sunrise Assisted Living of Exton in Exton. He was the husband of the late Marlene Taylor Torrance. Born January 27, 1932 in Drexel Hill, PA he was the son of the late Edward G. Torrance, Sr., and the late Margaret Burke Torrance. Ted was a member of St. Agnes Church for many years. He was a graduate of West Catholic High School, Notre Dame University and Villanova University where he earned his master’s degree in Education. For 55 years, Ted was a beloved teacher at Bishop Shanahan High School where he coached their JV basketball, varsity baseball and cross-country teams. He was also a sports beat writer for the Daily Local News covering the Phillies, Flyers and 76er’s. Ted was very involved with the Adult Baseball League at Hoopes Park and the Softball League at Green Field. He would also umpire many games. With his love for baseball he would travel to watch Minor League Baseball teams. Ted volunteered his time at the Recreational Director at the Walnut Street Park. Ted loved music and started a group called the Hillside Singers. He was a veracious reader, who enjoyed the New Jersey Shore and photography. He is survived by his sons, Edward Torrance and his wife Heather, James Torrance and his wife Mary, grandchildren, Ryan, Joseph, Andrew, Emily, Daniel, and Erin. He was preceded in death by daughter, Susan Torrance. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9-10:45 am at the St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery West Chester PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
