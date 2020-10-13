1/
Edward G. Torrance Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward G. “Ted” Torrance Jr., 88 of West Chester, PA died Monday October 12, 2020 at the Sunrise Assisted Living of Exton in Exton. He was the husband of the late Marlene Taylor Torrance. Born January 27, 1932 in Drexel Hill, PA he was the son of the late Edward G. Torrance, Sr., and the late Margaret Burke Torrance. Ted was a member of St. Agnes Church for many years. He was a graduate of West Catholic High School, Notre Dame University and Villanova University where he earned his master’s degree in Education. For 55 years, Ted was a beloved teacher at Bishop Shanahan High School where he coached their JV basketball, varsity baseball and cross-country teams. He was also a sports beat writer for the Daily Local News covering the Phillies, Flyers and 76er’s. Ted was very involved with the Adult Baseball League at Hoopes Park and the Softball League at Green Field. He would also umpire many games. With his love for baseball he would travel to watch Minor League Baseball teams. Ted volunteered his time at the Recreational Director at the Walnut Street Park. Ted loved music and started a group called the Hillside Singers. He was a veracious reader, who enjoyed the New Jersey Shore and photography. He is survived by his sons, Edward Torrance and his wife Heather, James Torrance and his wife Mary, grandchildren, Ryan, Joseph, Andrew, Emily, Daniel, and Erin. He was preceded in death by daughter, Susan Torrance. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9-10:45 am at the St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery West Chester PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved