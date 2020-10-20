Edward J. Hipp, 86, died peacefully at his home in Exton, PA on Sunday October 18th, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. Edward was born in Johnstown, PA on September 20, 1934, the son of Robert and Margaret (Cook) Hipp. He was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Pearl, his children - Susan Hipp-Ludwick (Mark), Thomas Hipp, Carolyn Thomas (James), Robert Hipp (Tina), Grandchildren - Charles (Emily), Emma (Matt), Stephen, Benjamin, Anna, and Noah. Edward is survived by his only beloved brother, James Hipp and his wife Clara. He is also survived by Pearl’s extended family from Johnstown, and other dear life-long friends. Edward’s biggest joy and happiness in his life were his relationships with his devoted wife, children, and grandchildren. From a very young age and throughout his life, Edward cherished his family and his passion for history, genealogy research and documenting the family heritage. He also enjoyed many hours writing an autobiography with stories about his life. Edward was a life-long active member of the Roman Catholic church. Until recent years, he enjoyed attending weekly church services and bible study groups. Edward’s happy childhood years were spent in Johnstown where he was a graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School, and Saint Vincent College in Latrobe PA. After college he served in the US Army Reserves during the Cold War period and the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1958 Edward married his sweetheart Pearl (Roberts) and they were blessed with two daughters and two sons. The family resided early on in Silver Spring, MD where Edward worked for IBM Corporation as a computer programming instructor in Washington DC, as well as an IBM field representative to the federal government during the pioneering days of the computer industry. Edward was a “self-made man” who moved the family to the Philadelphia suburbs where he in 1969 co-founded a business management software company, International Systems, in King of Prussia, PA, and then in 1981, Pearl Data Systems in Malvern, PA. Edward was successful in many types of business ventures, including standardbred horse breeding and racing, as well as real estate investments which allowed his family and friends many years of enjoyment. Summer homes in Ocean City, MD and later Fenwick, DE is where Ed and Pearl along with their children and grandchildren spent many happy sunny summers for 25 years. His favorite pastime in recent years was sitting on the back porch at the old family farm in Johnstown, chatting and laughing with family and neighbors, enjoying the beautiful sunsets, wildlife and nature sounds. Services will be private for immediate family. A ‘Celebration of Life’ to be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider acts of kindness as a wonderful way to honor the memory of Edward’s generous spirit. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.



