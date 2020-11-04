Edward L. Sudnick It pains me to admit it, but apparently, I have passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day but that’s simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. Once again, I didn’t get things my way! I’ll leave you with this…please don’t cry because I’m gone; instead be happy that I was here. (Or maybe you can cry a little bit. After all, I have passed away). Today I am happy and I am dancing. Probably naked. Love you forever! Edward Cashmir Louis Sudnick, 81, of West Brandywine Township, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 2, 2020. Born on September 11, 1939 in Shenandoah, PA, he was the son of late Edward and Nellie (Bublis) Sudnick. He was the husband to the late Helen (Nuyianes) for over 50 years. Edward graduated from Shenandoah Catholic High School and Villanova University. He was in the United States Marine Core Reserves. Edward was the Secretary-Treasurer at Hajoca Corporation, Vice President Finance and Director at Arthur H. Thomas Company, Director at Newvine Corporation, and Director at Thomas Scientific. Fast Eddie will be fondly remembered by family and friends as the best dressed loving father, who loved to travel, listen to music, do anything that involved numbers, and play cards. Loving father of Howard (Catherine) Buck, late John Buck, and Renée Sudnick (Christopher) Nussbaumer. Proud grandfather of Amber (Joe) Cruise, Sydney Buck, Alexis Nussbaumer, and Zackary Nussbaumer. Brother of the late Geraldine LaPiana and Sandee Haskell. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 11am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. Live streaming of the services will be at 10:55am. Please visit his obituary at www.DellaFH.com
. Edward’s graveside service will be open to the public at 12pm at the St. Agnes Cemetery 1050 Pottstown Pike West Chester, PA 19380 In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chester County Food Bank 650 Pennsylvania Drive, Exton, PA 19341. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com