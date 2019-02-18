|
Edward T. “Ned”, Lally, DMD, PhD, Capt., DC USN (ret), Age 75, of West Chester, on February 11th 2019, son of the late Thomas and Ruth Lally. Beloved husband of 51 years to Karen S. Lally, DPT. Dr. Lally was the loving father of Brian E. Lally, MD (Marcella), Sara E. Lally, MD (Patrick C. Barth, MD) and Caitrin A. Lally, Esq. Cherished brother of Karen Meck (John), William Lally (Karen), and the late Brian Lally. Dearest grandfather of six grandchildren, and adoring uncle of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, February 23rd, from 8:30 AM to 9:45 AM at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Malvern/Frazer, 392 Lancaster Ave, Frazer, PA 19355. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church. Inurnment at St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory would be appreciated to the following: The Dr. Edward T. Lally Fund to support oral health scholarship at Penn Dental Medicine, http://www.dental.upenn.edu/give or The University of Pittsburgh Varsity Letter Club, http://www.giveto.pitt.edu/campaign-story/pitt-varsity-letter-club?tid=115 www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 19, 2019