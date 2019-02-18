Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Malvern/Frazer
392 Lancaster Ave.
Frazer, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church
1325 East Boot Rd
West Chester, PA
View Map
Inurnment
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
St. Agnes Cemetery
233 West Pottstown Pike
West Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lally

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Lally Obituary
Edward T. “Ned”, Lally, DMD, PhD, Capt., DC USN (ret), Age 75, of West Chester, on February 11th 2019, son of the late Thomas and Ruth Lally. Beloved husband of 51 years to Karen S. Lally, DPT. Dr. Lally was the loving father of Brian E. Lally, MD (Marcella), Sara E. Lally, MD (Patrick C. Barth, MD) and Caitrin A. Lally, Esq. Cherished brother of Karen Meck (John), William Lally (Karen), and the late Brian Lally. Dearest grandfather of six grandchildren, and adoring uncle of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, February 23rd, from 8:30 AM to 9:45 AM at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Malvern/Frazer, 392 Lancaster Ave, Frazer, PA 19355. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church. Inurnment at St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory would be appreciated to the following: The Dr. Edward T. Lally Fund to support oral health scholarship at Penn Dental Medicine, http://www.dental.upenn.edu/give or The University of Pittsburgh Varsity Letter Club, http://www.giveto.pitt.edu/campaign-story/pitt-varsity-letter-club?tid=115 www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now