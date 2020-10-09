Edward Lee Thomas, 77, of Marshallton, PA passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret D. Thomas with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Edward was born in Alexandria VA on August 2, 1943 to the late Henry Thomas and Virginia Thomas (Nee Tabb). Edward graduated from Dover High School, Dover DE and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern College, St. David’s PA. Immediately after college, Ed served for 2 years in the United States Peace Corps in Nigeria where he taught Math and Science at the Makurdi Craft School. After returning to the U.S, he attended Eastern Theological Seminary where he earned a Master’s Degree. Ed was retired from Johnson Matthey, Inc. where he had worked as an analytical chemist for over 30 years. Previous to that, he had worked for Foote Mineral Co.Ed was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He and Margaret were subscribers to Opera Philadelphia and Philadelphia Flyers season ticket holders. Family and friends looked forward to getting his homemade jams and relishes. In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his brother, Allen Thomas and his wife, Valorie and his sister Anne Lobacaro of Dover DE, sister-in-law Theresa Stahl and her husband Luther and brother-in-law Charles Deffobis and his wife Vicky of Monongahela PA, his nephew Matthew Stahl and his wife Kelly of Canonsburg PA, nephews Forrest Thomas and Jeremy Lobacaro, nieces Elizabeth Krumrine and her husband Jared, Meredith Thomas, Morgan Thomas and Brooklyn Lobacaro and several great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the West Bradford Fire Company, 1305 W. Strasburg Road, West Chester PA and/or to Safe Harbor, 20 N. Matlack St., West Chester PA 19382. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com