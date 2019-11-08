|
Edward Michael Lafferty, known to many as “Radar,” died peacefully at home, just 18 days before his 95th birthday. He is survived by his wife, H. Ruth (Marvel) Lafferty, with whom he was married for more than 67 years. He was a member of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Roman Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the Hockessin Fire Company. Mr. Lafferty is also survived by 4 of his 5 children: Edward M. Lafferty, Jr., of Conover, NC; Karen (Mrs. Richard Hughes) of Newark, DE; Colleen Hyde of Kennett Square, PA; and Lynn (Mrs. Kevin Kalmbach) of Sykesville, MD. Mr. Lafferty was preceded in death by his daughter, Lois, and by his namesake grandson, Edward M. Lafferty, III. In addition to his 7 surviving grandchildren, he was blessed to have 3 great-grandchildren. After serving in the Army in WWII, Mr. Lafferty came home to establish himself in the mushroom growing community. During those years he also served as a volunteer fireman in Hockessin, DE. In later years he worked at Greg’s Bus service. Services will be held at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA 19311, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Friends may call to pay last respects from 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Immediately afterward, interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Kennett Square, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed’s memory can be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Doherty Funeral Home 302-999-8277 To offer condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 9, 2019