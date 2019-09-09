|
|
Edward S. Rayburn, age 76, of Downingtown, PA passed away on Sept 5th, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Francis W. and Rosalie Rayburn. Ed was the loving husband of Patricia Loftus Rayburn, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Patti Burt and her husband J. Todd Burt, and Ed’s beloved grandchildren Danny and Macie Burt. After graduating Unionville High School, Ed served in the Delaware National Guard and then enjoyed his career as a machine technician. He worked for Shaffer’s Business Machines before retiring from Rothwell Document Solutions located in West Chester, PA. Ed’s love of cruising with his wife Pat, took them on many travels around the world. There wasn’t an island or port where Ed didn’t meet a new friend! Ed also loved spending time with his family during their summer vacation at the Jersey shore. One of Ed’s hobbies was his love for cooking. Every week he looked forward to preparing Sunday dinner for the entire family. Ed also enjoyed working in his beautifully landscaped yard and watching college basketball. He was an avid Villanova Wildcats fan! Above all, Ed was a kind husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00 am -10:45 am at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St., West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the West Chester Food Cupboard, 431 S. Bolmar Street, West Chester, PA 19382.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 10, 2019