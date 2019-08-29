|
|
Edwin (Skip) A. Anderson, 86, of Oxford, PA passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born in Libertyville, IL, he was the son of the late Harry Anderson and Gretta Sutton Anderson. He was a graduate of West Chester High School. He was a master carpenter who built his family’s first house and in addition, he also made many pieces of furniture for his family. He was a member of the Avondale Presbyterian Church and enjoyed traditional services and hymns. Throughout his entire life, he enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. He also loved traveling and was interested in supporting many ecological charities. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Patricia Robb Anderson; daughter, Kimberly Conrad (Edward) of Port Deposit, MD and son, Craig (Stefanie) of Smyrna, DE; his beloved grandson Matthew D. Anderson of New York City; brothers, David (Kelley) Anderson of Sarasota, FL and Kent (Pamela) Anderson of Downingtown; sisters-in-law, Jean Anderson and Loretta Anderson. He was predeceased by his brothers, Harry Anderson and Robert Anderson, and sister in law, Marsha Anderson. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation beginning at 10am on Friday, September 6, 2019 followed by his Memorial Service conducted by Pastor Dave Bergstrom at 11am at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave. (Route 41), Avondale, PA 19311. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Philip Merrill Environmental Center, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or the Chincoteague Natural History Association, 8231 Beach Road, P. O. Box 917, Chincoteague, VA 23336. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 30, 2019