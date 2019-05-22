|
|
Edwin H. Messner, 95, of Coatesville, died on May 18, 2019 at the Coatesville VA Medical Center Hospice Unit. Born in Frazer, PA, he was the son of the late Edwin Jacob and Sarah Anna Rogers Messner. Edwin proudly served in the US Army during WWII in the European Theater. He was employed by the Davis Oil Co. of West Chester as a truckdriver. He is survived by two children; Edwin Messner, Jr and Elaine Savarese, 2 grandchildren and 3 siblings; Allen S. Messner, Nancy K. Mattison and husband, Criss and William H. Messner. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA. Viewing from 10 -11 AM Interment May 31 at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at 12:30 PM. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 23, 2019