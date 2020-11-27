Edwin Paul Henderson Sr., 83, of Honey Brook died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Frank D. and E. Gladys Burnell Henderson. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane Trego Henderson. Ed was the last of his siblings. Ed served as a proud Maine from 1957 - 1961. He was a printer for the Deluxe Company and was a member of the Forks of the Brandywine Presbyterian Church. Ed enjoying spending time with family & friends. He enjoyed boating, loved movies, music & traveling. He is survived by a son Edwin P. Jr. husband of Christine L. Henderson, and step - granddaughter Corinne N. Merk. The funeral will be held on December 2, 2020 at Forks of the Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 1648 Horseshoe Pike, Glenmoore, Pa. Friends may call Wednesday, December 2 from 9:00 - 10:00 AM following will be a service at the church. Donations may be sent to Honor Flight Non - Profit Organization. FurmanFuneralHome.com