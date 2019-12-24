|
Dr. Edwin A. Schuller, Jr., age 69, of Chadds Ford, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in spirit on December 23, 2019. Ed was born on November 12, 1950 to his proud parents, the late Edwin A. Schuller, Sr. and Marguerite (nee McCully). Ed was a devoted catholic, an altar boy throughout his childhood, and sang in a choir as a teenager and young adult, which took him all over Europe. He went to college at Villanova University and completed his medical degree at PCOM. Ed was also a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. As a passionate family care doctor for more than 40 years, Ed was loved and respected by all his patients and colleagues. Ed loved the beach, especially annual trips to the outer banks, where he was able to enjoy another lifelong passion: photography. He loved his dogs, particularly Molly, and just sitting with her at home looking out the windows at all the wildlife. He was very much into building computers, model airplanes, tinkering on his 1964 Mustang, and watching Philly Sports teams as much as he could. When he was not on his tractor mowing the lawn he was playing games on his smart phone or cooking, most likely his potato soup! Ed’s greatest joy was simply spending time with his beloved wife and their miniature schnauzers. Ed was the devoted husband of Peggy Schuller (nee Smythe), loving step-father of Barry Krewson (Shanna Watson) and Daniel Krewson (Sam Duplessis). Relatives and friends are invited to Ed’s Life Celebration, Saturday December 28th beginning at 10am to 10:50am, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11am at the Church of St. Cornelius, 160 Ridge Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers family requests donations in Ed’s honor be made to the PA SPCA.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 27, 2019