|
|
Eileen M. Smith, 82, of Avondale, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, surrounded by family, in West Grove. She was the wife of the late Ernest F. Jones, Sr. until his death in 1992, and the wife of the late Harold A. Smith until his death in 2004. She is survived by one brother, Brinis Miller of West Grove; her daughter, Bonnie Shaffer of West Grove; two sons, Butch (Glenna) of West Grove and Gene Jones (Nancy) of Gastonia, NC; as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA and may viewed along with On-line condolences at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Penn Medicine Hospice Friends Fund https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=843419&appeal=PMWEB
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 24, 2019