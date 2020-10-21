ELAINE BERKOWITZ (nee Ominsky), of West Chester, PA, formerly of Minot, North Dakota, St. Paul and Minnetonka, Minnesota passed away on October 17, 2020, at the age of 93. Elaine was the beloved wife of the late Cyril Berkowitz, loving mother of Joan Berkowitz and devoted sister of Alan Ominsky and his wife Elizabeth. Funeral Services were Private. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Wellington Hershey’s Mill. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Adath Jeshurun Foundation of Minnetonka (adathfoundation.org
) or to Sholom Homes – West, 3620 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN, 55426 (www.sholom.com
).