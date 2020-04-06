|
Elaine D. Swinehart, age 71, died on April 1, 2020. Elaine was employed by Harrison Senior Living for 23 years. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with family, loved playing bingo, and enjoyed hauling her Amish friends! She is survived by three daughters, Dawn Burridge (husband Randy), Debbie Dean (husband Jeff), and Donna Streett. Additionally she is survived by four brothers, six grandsons, and 1 great grandson. There will be a life celebration at a later date!
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 7, 2020