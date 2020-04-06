Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Swinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine D. Swinehart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine D. Swinehart Obituary
Elaine D. Swinehart, age 71, died on April 1, 2020. Elaine was employed by Harrison Senior Living for 23 years. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with family, loved playing bingo, and enjoyed hauling her Amish friends! She is survived by three daughters, Dawn Burridge (husband Randy), Debbie Dean (husband Jeff), and Donna Streett. Additionally she is survived by four brothers, six grandsons, and 1 great grandson. There will be a life celebration at a later date!
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -