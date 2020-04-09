|
Elaine D. (Labiak) Tieri, 69, of Downingtown, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family following a long illness. Elaine was the daughter of the late Peter and Olga (Kobylanski) Labiak. She was the beloved wife of Daniel Tieri for 47 years. Elaine is survived by her children, whom she cherished, Stephen Tieri, Kristen (Daniel) Oliva, Trisha (Robert) Murray as well as her grandchildren, who she adored beyond measure, RJ, Kenzie, Jax and Rafi. She is also survived by her loving sister Linda (James) MacElree. She held Bachelor and Master degrees in Elementary Education from West Chester University and Penn State University, respectively. Elaine spent her career as a 2nd and 3rd grade teacher for 38 years in the Coatesville Area School District, where her love for developing young minds to enjoy learning was partnered with a passion for enriching the lives of her students. She loved teaching math and strove to make school the most exciting part of each student’s day. After retiring 10 years ago, Elaine found great joy in beach trips with Dan and her family at the Jersey Shore; and when the time came, to begin instilling a love for curiosity and learning in her grandchildren. Services will be conducted privately at this time, with a memorial service to be held at a later date and time. Memorial contributions in Elaine’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 10, 2020