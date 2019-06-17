|
Elaine Z. Fioriglio, 76, of Coatesville Elaine Fioriglio passed away on June 11, 2019 at Greenfield of Perkiomen Valley in Schwenksville.She was the loving wife of David Fioriglio with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Dimetro and Mary (nee Sabocsik) Zevtchin. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son David (Nancy) Fioriglio and two grandchildren Daniel and Anthony (Samantha). Prayer service will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral home with a time of visitation from 10:00 am until the Prayer Service.Interment will be private at a later date at St. Cecilia’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St. Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA19106. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville, PA 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on June 18, 2019