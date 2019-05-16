|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
West Chester, PA 19382-3433
|
|
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Paul’s Baptist Church
|
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|
|
|
Eleanor Elizabeth “Betty” Loper Forte was called home to rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The daughter of Cyrus and Eleanor Cole Roy, she was born in West Chester, Pa on April 14, 1936. She spent her early years being reared in Philadelphia and later moved back to West Chester. Her education includes West Chester Joint High School, Apex School of Beauty in Philadelphia, and Delaware County Community College. She is a fourth generation member of St. Paul’s Baptist Church, West Chester, where she attended all her life and was baptized at the age of 17. Her love for God and her church family began on East Miner Street and was evident in her service. She served as Chairperson of the Kitchen Committee, Youth Group Director, an Usher, Chairperson of Warriors of Wisdom, Hospitality Committee, Yada Yada Book Club, Women’s Fellowship, Culinary Ministry, and Missionary Ministry. Betty was a hard worker who could be found on East Market Street utilizing her beautician skills at her Aunt Louise’s Beauty Shop. She met and made many friends during her early years of employment at Boroughs, Wyeth Laboratories, National Liberty Corporation, and as an elevator operator in the Farmers and Mechanics Building in West Chester. She worked for Chester County over 25 years as a Recorder of Deeds and Passport Officer. After retiring, she returned to work at Cheyney University managing the bookstore where the students lovingly called her “Grandmom” because of the way she mentored and encouraged them. Always wanting the best for her family, neighbors, and community, she was vocal about the injustices in Society and West Chester in particular. Community activism was her means of bringing change. She organized a “JUST SAY NO, DRUGS GOT TO GO” Rally, where young children, teens, and young adults marched on the East End of West Chester. This rose awareness in the neighborhoods that our children are valuable and are not willing to live in drug filled streets. She served as an Elections Officer for many years prior to running for West Chester Borough Council in 1987; when she was elected to her first term on Council as an “At large” Candidate. In 1988, the Borough changed from an “At large” Voting System, to a “Ward” System where she was reelected for two additional terms. During those eight years, she served as Vice president from 1993-1994 and President from 1995-1996, working in conjunction with then, West Chester Mayor Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste. Her Community Service includes sitting on the Board of Directors for the West Chester Community Center and Delaware County Neuman College Volunteer Center. In 1986 she organized the West Chester Women’s Mass Choir uniting voices from all the African American Churches in the Borough to sing together to the Glory of God. She served as President from 1986-1990. She is a Past Worthy Matron of Peace Chapter #98, Order of Eastern Star, Deborah Grand Chapter, Prince Hall Affiliation. She also served as District Deputy Grand Matron. As an active member of Star West Tent #6 since 1954, she held various offices Locally, District, State, and Nationwide. In the early 1950’s Betty enjoyed being a majorette in the Captain Levi M. Hood Band, Majorettes and Marching Unit, which won many prizes in the IBPOEW competitions. She received the following awards and recognitions: St. Paul’s Baptist Church Women’s Day, DeBaptiste Funeral Home-Martin Luther King Award, Black Heritage Award Lay Council Mount Tabor AME Zion Church, Star West Tent #6, YWCA Leadership Award, Henderson Senior High School Black Student Union, Woman Achiever Award Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Summer Youth Program, Community Unity Award, and West Chester NAACP. Leaving to love, remember her wisdom and guidance, are her husband, Lemuel D. Forte; Sons, Lynwood F. Loper, Orlando, Florida; Dwayne “Terry” Loper, West Chester, Pa; Andre L. Forte Sr. (Sonal), Phoenixville, Pa; Lemuel Sims, Coatesville, Pa; Daughter Alisa Loper Anderson (Kevin) West Chester, Pa; Stepdaughters, DeAndrea Posey, Pittsburgh, Pa; and Donya Bean, Kennett Square, Pa. Brother in Law, Robert W. Loper, West Chester, PA, Twenty two grandchildren, Twenty Seven great grandchildren, two great - great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Maurice V. Loper of West Chester, PA and her step brother Robert Sargent of Chester, PA Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Paul’s Baptist Church, 1 Hagerty Blvd, West Chester, with a viewing from 8-10am. A viewing will also be held on Friday from 6-8pm at the Church. Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square, PA. Uplifting life services are being arranged by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes of West Chester, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 17, 2019
Read More