|
|
Eleanor O’Connor of West Chester, PA passed away on December 16, 2019 quietly at home. She was the loving mother of Thomas J. O’Connor, Janet E. Demarest, and Christine E. O’Connor. Originally from Philadelphia, Eleanor was born on August 13, 1923 to George Roy and Isabella Robinson Roy and survived by sister Anna Sullivan. She was predeceased by husband Thomas A. O’Connor. She had six grandchildren; Stephanie E. Shockley, Amy S. Kline, James M. Demarest, III, Thomas J. O’Connor, Jr., Mega E. Randazzo and Scott T. Demarest, along with 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service is at The Church of the Good Samaritan 212 West Lancaster Avenue Paoli, PA 19301 at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019. Interment will take place at the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Food Closet at church. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 19, 2019