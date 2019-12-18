Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Eleanor O'Connor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Good Samaritan
212 West Lancaster Avenue
Paoli, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor O'Connor Obituary
Eleanor O’Connor of West Chester, PA passed away on December 16, 2019 quietly at home. She was the loving mother of Thomas J. O’Connor, Janet E. Demarest, and Christine E. O’Connor. Originally from Philadelphia, Eleanor was born on August 13, 1923 to George Roy and Isabella Robinson Roy and survived by sister Anna Sullivan. She was predeceased by husband Thomas A. O’Connor. She had six grandchildren; Stephanie E. Shockley, Amy S. Kline, James M. Demarest, III, Thomas J. O’Connor, Jr., Mega E. Randazzo and Scott T. Demarest, along with 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service is at The Church of the Good Samaritan 212 West Lancaster Avenue Paoli, PA 19301 at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019. Interment will take place at the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Food Closet at church. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -